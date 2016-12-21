Shockwave experience growth

It has been a good year for the Shockwave Aquatic Swim Team.

After starting with 45 swimmers, the Shockwave have grown and now have 90 active participants. The size of the team has doubled in nine months time.

Shockwave swim coach Tiger Christian has been pleased with the progress of the program and it has enjoyed a nice past couple of meets in Columbus and Tupelo.

“We had a big race weekend in Columbus with over 35 swimmers and the week before we had 35 swimmers race in Tupelo,” Christian said. “They swam awesome in both meets with a lot of personal best swims and few kids picked up Mississippi State cuts. It was our biggest attendance to a swim meet since I’ve been here.”

