SFD welcomes new fire trucks

City fire officials welcomed the installation of two new fire engines into service on Tuesday morning, and the addition of new vehicles coincides with the city's continued efforts to lower Starkville's insurance rating.

Around 100 city and Mississippi State University staffers, elected officials and religious leaders gathered to welcome Engine 3 and Engine 5 into service. The new trucks were purchased through state rebate money for around $1.1 million, and was planned after the city paid off the Starkville Fire Department's main ladder engine last year.

The introduction of the trucks saw a housing ceremony; a symbolic water transfer from the decommissioned engines; a blessing of the new engines and a call to service with emergency management officials. The new vehicles were anointed by Charlie F. Barnes, and the blessing was given by Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins.

"It's been a long process, but this is awesome," said SFD Chief Charles Yarbrough. "It's the first time since I've been here that we welcomed two new trucks at the same it. It's special."

"This is a banner day for SFD and a banner day for the city," added Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman. "It truly is special to take part in this ceremony for our whole community. Fire trucks are a symbol of civic pride, and I think that's for many different reasons. I think we are filled with pride because they also represent symbols of growing and prosperity. It is the fire service that allows us to grow and prosper as businesses and residences alike feel that Starkville is a safe place to build and have the structures protected by SFD."

As part of his departmental plan, Yarbrough implemented new changes to SFD policies, ranging from revamping the recruitment and hiring process to streamlining the building inspection guidelines and purchasing new equipment on a consistent basis to improve the department.

Yarbrough successfully installed a new pay progression plan for SFD firefighters and staff, ahead of the city's plan to move all staffers making below $10 an hour above the threshold. The plan was unanimously approved by aldermen, and Yarbrough previously said the effort would retain talented fire staffers, and incentivize new applicants to seek work with SFD.

The new trucks were manufactured by E-ONE, based in Ocala, Florida. All SFD firefighters will be trained on the new vehicles over an intensive three-day training program, Yarbrough said. The vehicles were painted from officials samples presented by MSU to SFD, and marked the first time two vehicles were painted maroon by E-ONE.

"Our firefighters are excited to have this," Yarbrough said.

The new engines will be safer than the decommissioned vehicles, and provide firefighters with air bag-protected cabins, 360-degree cameras for maneuvering and updated communications systems.

Lowered insurance rating

The inspection changes will coincide with department adjustments to put SFD in position to lower the city's insurance rating from the Mississippi Rating Bureau.

"It's about savings for residents, business owners and the various industries in Starkville," Yarbrough said. "It's a big thing to go after it."

The Jackson-based organization determines insurance ratings for public entities across the state on a scale of 1 to 10. Currently, the department's rating is at four. Yarbrough hopes to lower the rating to three.

State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney said the state-of-the-art vehicles will help SFD's efforts to lower rates in Starkville.

"The trucks are great," Chaney said. "You see the advantage of being in a university town like Starkville. It benefits your billfold not only because you have the rebate money, but because you have these new trucks here."

To achieve the lowered rating, the department will soon request to fully staff Fire Station 5 on Reed Road, which currently is only staffed every third day of the current SFD shift cycle.

State funds

State rebate money is allotted for various cities and counties across the state to purchase large equipment based on population size. During the last legislative session, Mississippi lawmakers moved the Mississippi Insurance Department's funding from a special fund agency into the state's general fund—endangering future allocations for fire safety and other public safety programs.

"The legislature was trying to take something that was dedicated to the cities and counties of Mississippi," Chaney said. "The rebate money is a set aside of taxes on insurance policies, and the original idea for those taxes was to fund fire services."

Chaney said current Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves told him the state legislature would not touch any future funds set aside for rebates in the upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers have until Jan. 11 to submit requests of general bills and constitutional amendments.

"We're public servants," Yarbrough said. "It's our job to improve the lives and protect the lives of all the residents in Starkville. Our motto is 'service before self' and we want the community to come before us."