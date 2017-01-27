Sexual battery suspect charged with exposing person to HIV

A Starkville man has been accused of knowingly exposing another person to HIV following a sexual battery arrest last December.

James D. Sudduth, 33, was charged Friday in relation to the first arrest.

Sudduth is being held at the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

He is scheduled to appear in municipal court on Monday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Crime stoppers may offer a cash reward.