Severe weather threat for Oktibbeha County Monday evening

As a cold front moves into the Golden Triangle area Monday evening, Starkville could see its first heavy rain of the fall season with a chance of 1 to 3 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will bring a chance of damaging winds, small hail from 6 p.m., Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. A NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook advised there is an "elevated threat" of a tornado across Louisiana and much of central Mississippi. For updated weather information, visit noaa.gov. (NOAA/NWS graphic)