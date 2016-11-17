Serial trespasser arrest puts Henderson on lockdown

Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a man barricaded himself in his nearby apartment to avoid arrest.

According to a news release from the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man making threats to neighbors at the Pilcher Street Apartments near the school. When SPD arrived at the scene, the suspect, Nicholas O. Monroe, 24, of Starkville was inside of his apartment, and was believed to be armed, according to SPD.

Police Chief Frank Nichols notified Henderson Ward Stewart because of the incident’s proximity to the school.

Monroe was arrested by SPD without incident. He has been charged with trespassing, and was served seven outstanding trespassing warrants at the time of his arrest. He was also served a warrant for violating probation from a previous trespassing incident.

Thursday’s incident is under investigation, and additional charges could follow.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Public Information Officer Nicole Thomas said the lockdown was a precautionary measure.