Sen. Roger Wicker tapped for GOP leadership post

Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker has been tapped for a new position in the party leadership in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday announced that Wicker will serve as a counsel to the Majority Leader in the 115th Congress, according to a release from Wicker's office.

In his new role, Wicker will offer input, guidance, and advice to the Republican leadership.

“I am honored to continue serving on the Senate Republican leadership team,” Wicker said. “The opportunity to sit at that table means that Mississippi has an even bigger voice on the issues facing our country. I look forward to working with Leader McConnell to advance our conservative agenda.”

McConnell said Wicker brings invaluable insight on issues that affect American families.

"He is firmly committed to working with our colleagues and the incoming administration on increasing jobs, improving the economy and strengthening our national security,” McConnell said.

Wicker is one of four counsels to the Majority Leader appointed in the 115th Congress. The other three are Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Wicker - a native of Pontotoc - has represented Mississippi in the United States Senate since December 2007.

