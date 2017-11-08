Second Baptist, Antioch Baptist given 60 days to comply

The Starkville Board of Aldermen approved a motion to give both Second Baptist Church and Antioch Baptist Church 60 days to bring the buildings into complete compliance with Starkville building codes.

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH

City Planning and Community Development director Buddy Sanders presented the board with a video and photos of the Second Baptist construction. In the photos, it showed a plat of soil, which was divided into sections, exposed plumbing pipes and overgrown vegetation for construction.

Vice Mayor Roy A’. Perkins said the city is working to beautify its aesthetic and this abandoned construction project is an eyesore for the community.

“I’m going to treat this parcel like any other parcel,” Perkins said. “This has to be corrected immediately.”

The church is currently tied up in litigation due to the contractor who initially started the project, which halted the construction of the new building.

Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver said the church is not an eyesore and the halt of construction seems to be a timing issue. He said with the litigation, it could turn into a problem where the church can’t address the code in 60-day timeframe.

Second Baptist Church Pastor Joseph Stone said the motion will allow him to address the next steps on the church’s agenda. He said they can either renew the building permit or seed the field to stay within the building codes.

“It was fair, it was consistent,” Stone said.

ANTIOCH BAPTIST

Antioch Baptist Church was recently inspected by Sanders. In 2015, the city was told there would be improvements, but since then there have not been any improvements. After a meeting with the city, Pastor Mary Carr said there is a roofing company coming to fix the roof issue.

Carr said the congregation has encountered problems with members dying, members leaving and is currently facing financial difficulties.

During the presentation for the board, Sanders showed photos and video to show visuals of the roof falling apart and windows broken.

Perkins said the city can’t sit and knowingly let a dilapidated building like Antioch Baptist remain idle.

“The time has expired,” Perkins said. “It is a real disgrace to Starkville.”

Preparing the motion, Perkins said if the city is going to hold the same standard to other buildings in the area, it is necessary to have every building comply with the law.

He said the city is spending money to improve the visual aesthetic of the town and to let buildings continue in this fashion is being counterproductive.

“We are trying to clean this town up,” Perkins said.

OTHER BUSINESS

•The board approved a resolution requesting the Mississippi legislature extend the funding of the 2 percent food and beverage tax for the city until June 30, 2022.

•The board approved the four-year capital improvement project plan for streets, parking and drainage projects.

•The board held its first public hearing on the amendment to the smoking ordinance. Two people spoke in favor of the change and two people spoke in favor of not changing the ordinance.