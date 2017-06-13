Season for MSU gives Cannizaro reason to smile

As Mississippi State’s 40-win season came to an end in Baton Rouge in the early morning hours of Monday, coach Andy Cannizaro couldn’t help but smile.

The first-year head coach had every right to be upset after seeing his season come to an end at the hands of his former mentor Paul Mainieri and the LSU Tigers, but an overwhelming sense of pride prevailed. As he has done often this season, Cannizaro thanked his players for the wild ride they put him on back in the fall and for laying everything on the line for a rookie head coach in the Southeastern Conference.

“Our season is over and it is certainly a sad day, but in terms of big picture what this team accomplished this year, I can’t speak highly enough about them,” Cannizaro said. “I want these guys to know that I will always be there for them in whatever capacity.”

The players echoed some of the same things about their coach. Brent Rooker, Josh Lovelady and Cody Brown raved about the work that Cannizaro had done and called him the best coach in the nation. Rooker even went so far as to make a prediction for what’s on the way for Bulldog fans.

“Coach Cannizaro is the best college baseball coach in the country and that’s a statement that none of you should take lightly,” Rooker said to the media. “He is going to take Mississippi State’s program to places it’s never been before. He’s going to win the first national championship here and he’s going to win multiple national championships after that.”

For now, the Bulldogs reload and continue to fight for that national title. It’ll start in the offseason rebuilding its pitching staff that was plagued with injuries and inexperience from day one.

MSU threw two pitchers in the Baton Rouge Super Regional that competed the year before in the three-game set against the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium. Ace starter Konnor Pilkington was the only sure thing for most of the year and the other three regular starters were a true freshman Denver McQuary, a converted first baseman Cole Gordon and a career reliever in Jacob Billingsley.

All three of those pitchers combined to struggle their way through game two of the super regionals on Sunday when the Bulldogs were blown out 14-4 to see the season come to an end. Despite the loss, it was invaluable for the young arms who will come back next year.

“We won 40 ball games this year with those same arms," Cannizaro said. "The majority of those guys that threw (Sunday) night will be back next year and we will be a better team next year for having come to LSU and we’ll play better next year when we’re back here.”

It will be a big offseason for Cannizaro starting with the MLB Draft that began last night. Rooker was to be taken early in the draft but the rest is unknown this week for MSU and it’s an important test for Cannizaro, who tries to keep talent in Starkville.

Among the talent he’s looking to secure is key hitters and defenders Jake Mangum and Ryan Gridley, who are All-SEC selections to begin next season as a junior and senior respectively. There’s also a number of signees that will be drafted and Cannizaro has talked to all players involved about coming or staying in school to develop.

No matter the outcome, the young coach has no doubt that things are swinging upward.

“Our program is going to continue to get better and better and better," Cannizaro said. "We have the expectation level to be right back in this weekend next season. Our goal is to do every single thing in our power to win a first national championship here at Mississippi State University. There are so many great players and coaches that have come before us and we want to do everything we can to represent them.

“I honestly believe that I have the greatest head coaching job in America at Mississippi State. I came (to LSU) to win the super regional. We felt short of our goal, but these guys gave me everything they had every day.”