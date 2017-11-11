Season ends for French Camp

Entering the postseason as a No. 2 seed, the French Camp Panthers hosted the Resurrection Eagles in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

For the first time in months, the Panthers found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided game falling by a score of 34-7.

“This is never how you want the season to end, but I’m proud of our team this year as they overcame so many obstacles to make it this far,” French Camp coach Nathan Wright said. “We weren’t expected to do a lot, but we came out and surprised a lot of people.

“Going forward, I can’t predict what we’ll have because unlike most schools, at French Camp, we have to almost always work with a new group every year, but we hope to have another great team that’s ready to fight it out and win more games next season.”

In the first quarter, Resurrection scored first as quarterback Blake Porter found receiver Patrick Roth for a 37-yard score with 6:29 left in the period and the Eagles led 7-0. With 1:54 left in the quarter, Resurrection running back Jerry Johnson scored from 9 yards away and the lead was 14-0 for the remainder of the period.

In the second quarter, French Camp got on the board as quarterback Holman Edwards hit receiver Taiwan Cook downfield for a 56-yard score with 6:09 left in the half and the lead was cut to 14-7. With 1:07 left in the half, the Panthers got down to the half inch mark but were turned away on fourth down and it was the Eagles taking a 14-7 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, Resurrection extended the lead with 9:43 left in the period as Johnson scored his second touchdown of the night from 8 yards away, but with the extra point blocked the score remained 20-7 throughout the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Resurrection added on another seven points with 11:34 left in the game as Johnson scored his third touchdown from the 1-yard-line making the score 27-7. With 3:21 left to play, Johnson got another 1-yard score to make the score 34-7 throughout the remainder of play.

French Camp finished the season with a record of 8-4.