SCT children’s program takes the stage next week

The Starkville Community Theatre’s Project P.L.A.Y. children’s program is in its last week of rehearsal before next week’s performances.

Project P.L.A.Y. is the annual summer program at the Starkville Community Theatre. Children are invited to audition for parts in the plays and perform for the community on the SCT’s stage.

The performances for this year’s program will take place each day from Monday, June 26, to Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m., with one matinee performance at director for the program.

Tickets for the performance are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Director M. J. Etua said there are 30 children participating in this year's production, with ages ranging between 4 years old and 18 years old. Etua said the children began auditions on May 30 and are practicing every day this week to prepare for the performance.

Etua said there will be four to five short plays in each performance.

"I try to build the plays around the children and their talents," Etua said. "One child plays the guitar, so he will be playing music. Some of the children speak Italian, so there is a scene that incorporates Italian into the play. Every child that comes has a role."

Children fulfill the roles of actors, directors, writers and technical assistants who work behind the scenes.

Registration for children to participate in Project P.L.A.Y. is free. Children can choose whether they would like to have a role on stage or if they would like to work behind the scenes during the performances.

"This truly is a community experience," Etua said. "We encourage children to come and families to come. When you see them on stage, they really do have a lot of fun."