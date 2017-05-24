SCS makes progress after starting fastpitch softball

It was a new challenge for the softball program at Starkville Christian School.

For the first time, the Lady Cougars competed in fast pitch.

Even though it was a learning experience throughout the season, coach Rachel Witbeck was pleased with the progress.

"The girls have done a great job adjusting and are working really hard to be a competitive team," Witbeck said. "They work like a team that has been together for years.

"They are eager to do whatever they can to improve and God has blessed their work."

Starkville Christian School had eight fast pitch games scheduled this spring. The final game on Monday was rained out.

Witbeck said the players were willing to accept the challenge of fast pitch and had a "fantastic leader" in lone senior Cecelia Smith.

Under the direction of Witbeck and assistant coach Hayley Martin, the Lady Cougars have already turned their attention to next season.

"They are mentally tough and ready for next year," Witbeck said. "Coach Hayley and I have been really blessed by their effort and attitudes this year. We look forward to next season."