SCS boys play strong quarter, but lose to Winston Academy in end

An upset was on the minds of the Starkville Christian Cougars on Thursday night.

The home standing Cougars led the Winston Academy Patriots 13-5 after one quarter and were fired up out the way they had played.

Starkville Christian could not sustain that momentum and eventually dropped a 59-41 decision to Winston Academy.

Even though the Cougars lost, coach Luke Buckner was pleased with the way they started the game against a talented opponent.

"The guys came out ready to play," Buckner said. "They believed in themselves when it would have been easy to be down. Last time we lost (to Winston Academy) by 34 points, so they could have come out already beat, but they came out believing in themselves.

"Our main thing was we were serving an audience of one. We're not trying to please anybody, but we're trying to play God and they gave it all they had."

For more on the Cougars, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.