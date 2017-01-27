SCS boys get thrilling win on senior night

There was no quit in the Starkville Christian School Cougars on Thursday night.

After being down 34-31 at the end of three quarters and 43-36 at one point of the fourth quarter, the Cougars never lost focus and managed to come back to defeat the Central Academy Vikings at home 58-50 in overtime.

Lone Starkville Christian senior Austin Wylie scored all 15 of his points in regulation before fouling out, then the underclassmen finished out the victory.

"it was awesome to see the team come together and play as one," Wylie said on senior night. "We give the glory to God no matter what happened. We came out on top and I'm so happy for that."

