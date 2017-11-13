Scooter’s Records plans Wednesday opening

A new independent record store will officially open up shop this week on the fringes of the Cotton District.

Scooter’s Records owner Scott Thomas moved into his new location - a former tanning salon - on University Drive in early October and began the task of renovating the space to become Starkville’s only record store.

“I wanted to be where there’s walking traffic,” Thomas said. “If I had to be in a strip mall or on Highway 12, I didn’t think that was going to work out for me or I would be happy. I wanted to be in the middle of the students.”

The new store is roughly 1,400 square feet and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to begin with, but Thomas said eventually he would flesh out a day to have the store closed.

“I’ve got to have a day, just to conduct business for me, so it can’t be on a Sunday because of that, so I’m toying around with being off Monday,” Thomas said. “Maybe on Sunday, I might not open till 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. because of the church crowd.”

Thomas has had his eye on the location for the past two years and said he has a plethora of ideas concerning what the store can offer other than new and used vinyl records and accessories.

“Eventually, I would like to get coffee into my place and push the hours back, open up earlier so people could come in and do coffee,” Thomas said. “ I want to have, when the weather is nice, set up a tent out front and still do these pop up things.”

Leading up to getting the store open, Thomas has also been involved with the Greater Good Collective and has been a staple at the group’s Sunday Funday pop-up shop events, which he said he wanted to try to maintain once the standalone store is open.

“I was doing that this summer and that gave me the confidence it was going to work out on top of building up some capital,” Thomas said.

Thomas worked for the city of Starkville for 28 years and recently retired before de- voting his time to getting his business off the ground. He credited the resurgence in popularity of vinyl records as a catalyst for making his dream a reality.

“I wanted to do a record store in the 90s when I got out of college, but records were going away,” Thomas said. “Records are go- ing back in style and all of the college towns around here have record stores.”

While the store will be officially opened on Wednesday, Thomas said he plans to hold a grand opening event some time after Thanksgiving.

“People have been walking by sticking their heads in the door,” Thomas said. “I’ve been wading my way through it but every bit of it has been fun.”