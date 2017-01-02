Schaefer pleased with execution from MSU women

Execution was the key to Mississippi State’s 74-48 victory over LSU to open the Southeastern Conference women’s schedule on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (15-0) shot 57 percent from the field and put up a big point total to secure an impressive league victory.

MSU head coach Vic Schaefer has been stressing that being good with the “little things” makes a difference in games. He tries to find whatever advantage he can to help his team.

For example, the Bulldogs worked for 10 minutes on out of bounds plays in shoot around prior to the LSU game.

“Who spends time on that or enough time?” Schaefer said. “I don’t know, but as a coach, if I can find them four, six or eight points somewhere, that’s bonus, so we work hard on that. It helps to have players who pin and know how to screen. Morgan (William) and Jazz (Jazzmun Holmes) did a good job of making passes on out of bounds plays. Everybody has got a job to do.”

For more on the MSU women, who moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press poll, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.