Schaefer leads MSU women to Texas A&M

Coach Vic Schaefer enjoyed some of the happiest moments of his career in College Station, Texas, while he was an assistant coach at Texas A&M.

Mississippi State’s current head man makes a return trip to his old home Sunday when the No. 3 Bulldogs (26-1, 12-1) face the No. 23 Aggies (19-7, 9-4) at 4 p.m.

“It’s obviously a really difficult task,” Schaefer said. “They are a really good basketball team – a Top-25, NCAA Tournament team. I’ve been through all this before. They have a tremendous coach and tremendous staff. They’re a great challenge for anyone and everyone and have kids playing at an unbelievably high level.”

If anyone knows anything about good basketball at Texas A&M, it’s Schaefer. Schaefer was an assistant under Aggies head coach Gary Blair from 2003 through 2011.

In Schaefer’s time with the Aggies, he helped Texas A&M reach the NCAA Tournament seven times. Twice in Schaefer’s tenure with the team, the Aggies advanced to the Sweet 16 and the school won the national championship in 2011.

Schaefer also built an incredibly close bond with Blair and it’s a relationship that makes games like today’s somewhat awkward for Schaefer.

“I don’t think it’s ever the same (as other games), especially being in the same gym with (Blair),” Schaefer said. “Being in the gym together, we were together so many years together on the same end. It’s really different being in the same gym on opposite ends.”

Even though the situation might be strange for Schaefer, he and his Bulldogs have handled things well in recent meetings. State has won two of the last three games in the all-time series. Most recently, MSU beat Texas A&M 71-61 at Humphrey Coliseum back on Jan. 29.

That game must seem like ages ago though for Schaefer. In MSU’s most recent outing on Thursday, State trailed all night before surviving for a 58-49 win over Georgia. Schaefer credited the win to his team’s depth. Behind it, MSU enters today’s game still with only one blemish on its record.

“The thing we all get lost in is how difficult it is to be sitting here right now at 26-1,” Schaefer said. “I can’t reiterate that enough, then it’s being done in the biggest, baddest conference in the country. It’s so difficult. It’s hard on your players. It’s hard on your coaches. It’s just very, very, very difficult. I think we all get lost in that. It’s really not fair. It’s not fair to the kids, but we’ve got to embrace it.”

Similarly, Schaefer will try to embrace the challenge of facing his old friend, Blair, today. Even if he’s successful, and even though he’s done it before, Schaefer knows today will be another odd experience.

“It just doesn’t feel natural,” Schaefer said of facing Blair. “It’s very unique. It’s always tough. He always has great teams. It’s just a very unique experience I think is the best way to put it.”