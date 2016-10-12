Sample ballot out now, 2016 voter registration up from 2012 in Starkville

The Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk's election office released the sample ballot Wednesday, ahead of the general election November 8.

The county ticket lists candidates for president and vice president; two U.S. House of Representatives districts; Mississippi Supreme Court seats; two appellate court seats; five local election districts and a Starkville-Oktibbeha school board seat.

Over 25,700 county residents are registered to vote, and the numbers have increased since 2012, according to county voter registration data. From April to October 2012, just over 1,000 new residents registered to vote. Over the same time period in 2016, nearly 3,000 registered, county data showed.

