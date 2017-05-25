SA baseball well-represented at all-star game

A successful area baseball season is breeding rewards for athletes around the Starkville area.

Starkville Academy is seeing its hard work pay off dividends as coach Brooks Roberts and his seniors are set to play one final game together Friday. The MAIS All-Star game is set to take place at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson at 3:30 p.m. and the Volunteers will be well-represented.

Along with Roberts who will be assisting in the game, SA sends four players to the all-star classic and was one of three teams in the state with a quartet of players selected joining Central Hinds and AAA champion Columbia. Codie Futral, Dillon Carrell, Landen Rogers and Carter Roach all made the team this season and will get a chance to play one final game as a group.

“It’s a great achievement for those guys," Roberts said. "They put in the work and the numbers don’t lie this year. All four of those guys deserve it. They were huge knowing every day they’ll do their job. In preseason work, they were big in helping us in teaching the younger guys. They were bigger than what the numbers say.”