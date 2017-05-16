RUNOFF TUESDAY: Midday voter turnout update

Tuesday marks Primary Runoff Day across Mississippi and two municipal primary races will be decided at the close of the day.

The Democratic Primary Runoff for mayor features local property owner Lynn Spruill, who finished atop the three-candidate primary earlier this month with 47 percent of the vote, and attorney Johnny Moore who finished with 45 percent. Those voting in the Democratic Primary for mayor will not be able to vote in the Republican Primary for Ward 1 Alderman.

The Ward 1 GOP runoff features incumbent Ben Carver facing off against political newcomer Jason Camp. For those voting in Wards 2 and 3 at the Starkville Sportsplex, the polling place has been moved to the adjacent activity center instead of the main gymnasium where the initial primary was held.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight. Photo ID is required for everyone before casting a ballot.

Here is how voter turnout looked at all five precincts in Starkville as of noon.

Ward 1 GOP: 122

Ward 1 Democratic: 153

Ward 2 Democratic: 163

Ward 3 Democratic: 404

Ward 4 Democratic: 180

Ward 5 Democratic: 223

Ward 6 Democratic: 185

Ward 7 Democratic: 155