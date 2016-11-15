Runoff elections to be held Nov. 29

Although all races in Oktibbeha County have been called, two statewide races remain too close to call following last Tuesday's general election.

In total, 18,051 votes were cast in the county, which was higher than the turnout from 2012, according to Election Coordinator Sheryl Elmore. Of the 928 affidavit ballots cast, 439 were disqualified, and of the 528 absentee ballots cast, only 12 were disqualified.

The high number of disqualifications stems from voters sending in affidavits while not on the county's registry, voting in the wrong precinct and voters moving back to the county but failing to notify the county elections office.

"It went well. It took about two and a half days to do the affidavits," Elmore said. "That's not typical. We never have this many. For races with presidential included, it's so different and there's a much larger turnout."

Of the county's 27,856 registered voters, a total of 64 percent turned out to vote, she added.

"I think it's probably one of the best turnouts we've had," Elmore said. "This is good for us."

Supreme Court District 3 (Northern)

Attorney John Brady of Columbus and Circuit Judge Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando have advanced to a runoff for a northern district seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The race stems from an open seat due to current Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia is not seeking another eight-year term. The other candidates were attorney Steve Crampton of Tupelo and Circuit Judge James T. "Jim" Kitchens of Caledonia. Kitchens nearly 8,000 votes in Oktibbeha County, or just over 49 percent of all county votes. Brady tallied 4,116 votes, and Chamberlin netted 2,400 votes, according to county data.

The district includes 33 counties, from the Tennessee state line down to Attala and Winston counties in the center of the state.

Court of Appeals District 3

Incumbent Jack Wilson will face Ed Hannan in a runoff after the pair remain within 12 percent of each candidate's vote total as of Tuesday. Wilson netted 109.864 statewide votes to Hannan's 81,751. In Oktibbeha County, Wilson received 7,430 votes to Hannan's 4,238.

The district spans Attala, Clark, Clay, Jasper, Jones, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Lowndes, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Smith, Wayne and Winston counties.