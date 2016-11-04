Rundown of 2016 general election ballot

The Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk's election office released the sample ballot in October, ahead of the general election Tuesday.

The county ticket lists candidates for president and vice president; two U.S. House of Representatives districts; Mississippi Supreme Court seats; two appellate court seats; five local election districts and a Starkville-Oktibbeha school board seat.

Over 25,700 county residents are registered to vote, and the numbers have increased since 2012, according to county voter registration data. From April to October 2012, just over 1,000 new residents registered to vote. Over the same time period in 2016, nearly 3,000 registered, county data showed.

"It's way more than anything we've seen before," said Election Clerk Sheryl Elmore. "I think a lot of it has to do with the candidates running this year for president. There were those who wanted to vote in 2012. This time, it's polarizing now. People are at opposite ends of the fence for this. People are losing friends over the election. I've never seen that before. This has really brought both sides out."

Presidential candidates, vice presidential candidates:

Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine (Democrat)

Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence (Republican)

Gary Johnson, Bill Weld (Libertarian Party)

Jill Stein, Ajamu Baraka (Green Party)

Darrell Castle, Scott N. Bradley (Constitution Party)

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Michael Stienberg (American Delta Party)

Jim Hedges, Bill Bayes (Prohibition Party)

U.S. House of Representatives District 1:

Trent Kelly (Republican)

Jacob Owens (Democrat)

Cathy L. Toole (Reform)

Chase Wilson (Libertarian)

U.S. House of Representatives District 3:

Gregg Harper (Republican)

Dennis C. Quinn (Democrat)

Roger I. Gerrard (Veterans Party of America)

Lajena Sheets (Reform)

Non-partisan judicial candidates for Miss. Supreme Court:

John Brady

James T. Jim Kitchens, Jr.

Bobby Chamberlin

Steve Crampton

Non-partisan judicial candidates for Miss. Court of Appeals:

Ed Hannan

Jack Wilson

Dow Yoder

District 1 Election Commissioner:

Greg Fulgham (Republican)

Judy Goodman (Democrat)

District 2:

Sissy Smitherman (Independent) (unopposed)

District 3:

Myles Carpenter (Republican)

Paul Short (Democrat)

District 4:

Joe Baker (Republican) (unopposed)

District 5:

Earnest Rogers (Democrat) (unopposed)

Non-partisan school board candidates:

John S. Brown

Rondeze Harris

Jamila Taylor

Polls will open at 7 a.m., Tuesday and remain open until 7 p.m. If voters are in line at 7 p.m., ballots can still be cast. When arriving at the polls, voters must show some form of photo identification. Acceptable IDs include a driver's license; a state ID; a U.S. passport; a government employee card; a firearms license; a student ID issued by an accredited state university, college or community college; a military ID; a tribal ID; and any other photo ID issued by the federal government.