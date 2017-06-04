Rooker reaches milestone with his season numbers

HATTIESBURG – Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker has been respected all season for the way he hits home runs, doubles and drives in runs.

On Sunday at the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, Rooker reached the status of being better than anyone in the Southeastern Conference during a season for all three categories.

Rooker hit his 30th double of the year against the University of Illinois-Chicago and became the first SEC player to get 21 homers, 30 doubles and 77 runs batted in. The SEC Player of the Year also became the first player in the NCAA since 2002 (Khalil Green of Clemson) to have 20 homers, 30 doubles and 75 RBI.

“That’s pretty big time,” MSU coach Andy Cannizaro said of Rooker’s accomplishment.

In reaching those marks, Rooker achieved his 32nd multi-hit game of the season as the Bulldogs eliminated the Flames 5-4 in the early game.

Lineup switcheroo

Cannizaro juggled the batting lineup to a certain degree on Sunday and it worked for MSU in its two games.

In the 5-4 win over UIC, eight of the nine Bulldog starters were able to get hits. The Bulldogs had 14 hits in the game.

Hunter Stovall was moved to the leadoff spot for MSU and he had a hit and scored a run, while Cole Gordon was used as the designated hitter, hit ninth and drove in a run with a fourth-inning single.

Stovall had a home run and a single in the nightcap against South Alabama, which was a 7-3 victory.

Ryan Gridley, who had been leading off, did just fine in the No. 3 spot with two singles and a double against the Jaguars. He had two singles in the earlier outing against the Flames.

Bulldogs get 100th win

in NCAA Tournament

With the two victories at the Hattiesburg Regional on Sunday, the Bulldogs recorded their 100th all-time win in the NCAA Tournament.

MSU improved to 100-81 in its 36th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

All crowds over 4,000

Every game of the Hattiesburg Regional has had an attendance of over 4,000.

On Sunday, the MSU-UIC game had 4,149, the Southern Mississippi-South Alabama matchup had 4,237, and the MSU-South Alabama outing had 4,181.