Rooker comes through for Bulldogs again

No Mississippi State Bulldog had ever won the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year award before MSU’s Brent Rooker took home the honor on Monday.

On the SEC’s biggest stage Thursday, the junior slugger went ahead and gave another example of why he was picked the league’s premier player.

With State trailing Arkansas 3-2 in the top of the ninth in the second round of the SEC Tournament, Rooker laced a game-tying double into the left-centerfield gap. He’d later come around to score the winning run.

MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro didn’t know if Rooker would deliver such a big hit before it actually happened. What Cannizaro did know was that there was no one else he’d rather have at the plate.

“I think the biggest thing you get when Brent Rooker walks into the box every single day is a comfort level that he is going to have a great at-bat,” Cannizaro said. “It doesn’t mean he is always going to get a hit, but he’s going to be ready to hit and he’s not going to give in.”

More often than not this season, it seems Rooker has come through for the Bulldogs. He has led the SEC in most offensive categories for a majority of the season. That isn’t just some stroke of luck.

In addition to his physical skills, Rooker boasts a mind that is part of the foundation of his success. His brain was already working overtime before he ever took his ninth-inning hack on Thursday.

Following Ryan Gridley’s leadoff single, Arkansas elected to send Cannon Chadwick to the mound to pitch to Rooker. Rooker recalled facing Chadwick when MSU played at Arkansas back in March.

“We’d seen the guy in the series earlier in the season,” Rooker said. “The scouting report is just that he’s a slider and cutter guy so I just had a game plan. I went up there and didn’t think he’d throw me a fastball for a strike so I sat on breaking balls the whole at-bat. I saw two. The first one was a ball. The second one he made a good pitch for a strike. The last one, I saw it out of his hand and it was up a little bit and I was able to put a really good swing on it and drive it in the gap.”

Before walking to the plate and coming through, Rooker had discussed his plans with Cannizaro. Cannizaro recalled their conversation and talked of how it illustrated Rooker’s progression as a hitter.

“(Rooker) didn’t say, ‘I’m going to sit on (the breaking ball) and hit it off the wall,’” Cannizaro said. “His thoughts are so mature. He just wanted to sit on it, put a good swing on it and see what happened. That’s what he did and he bangs it into the gap.”

Yet again, Rooker proved how he can hurt teams in any number of ways. He hits homers, but he can just as easily simply smack a base hit or steal a base. On a couple of occasions Thursday, Rooker made sparkling defensive plays at first base.

What will Rooker do next? Who knows for sure? Cannizaro is just glad he gets the chance to have Rooker on his team and not be playing against him.

“He’s incredible to watch every single day,” Cannizaro said. “He’s worth the price of admission. He’s always going to do something really cool that’s worth the price of a ticket.”