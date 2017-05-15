Rooker chosen finalist for Ferriss Trophy

Brent Rooker’s bat has already garnered national attention this season as he has paced the Southeastern Conference in numerous statistical categories.

With that to consider, it should also come as no surprise that the slugging junior might just be chosen the best baseball player in the state of Mississippi.

On Monday, Rooker was selected as a finalist for the 2017 C Spire Ferriss Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Magnolia State’s best player. Other finalists include Southern Miss’ Taylor Braley, Matt Wallner and Dylan Burdeaux, along with Delta State’s Zach Shannon, but Rooker has to be considered the overwhelming favorite for the honor as he is hitting at a .400 clip with 20 home runs and 68 RBI entering the regular season’s final week.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever played with,” fellow MSU Bulldog Jake Mangum said of Rooker. “He’s a special, special leader and a special, special teammate. He’s just a special player. He’s a lot of fun to play with and I’m really glad he’s on our team.”