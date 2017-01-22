Rolling in region: SHS takes charge in Region 3

It's really been a good run in Class 6A, Region 3 this season for Starkville High School's basketball teams.

With two more district wins each in two days, the Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets both emerged from the weekend with a 4-0 record. The SHS girls defeated Northwest Rankin 54-29 at home on Saturday, while the Jackets followed that up with an 83-38 victory.

It's putting SHS in good standing as the season nears the stretch time.

"Winning these regular season district games will set us up for the district tournament," Starkville boys coach Greg Carter said.

For more on Saturday's wins, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.