Road project underway in West Starkville

he portions of New Light Road and Old Highway 12 within city limits are getting a facelift. Crews began working this week to pave around a quarter mile strip of each road in West Starkville.

The project cost around $40,000, and required leveling, surfacing and stripping. The well-traveled road had been in disrepair due to high traffic volumes in the area.

"This area has been a concern to me because it really wasn't in good condition," said Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn. "I was concerned for quite some time but the funds were not available."

For more, see the Oct. 27 edition.