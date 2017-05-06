Road closure on Stone Boulevard starting May 8

A stretch of Stone Boulevard near Wise Center Drive on the Mississippi State campus will be temporarily closed for around two months beginning May 8.

The closure comes as part of the south entrance road project, beginning at Poorhouse Road and stretching 3.5 miles to connect with Blackjack Road at the the Stone Boulevard intersection.

Drivers normally traveling to and from the University Recreational Facility, the H.H. Leveck Animal Research Center (also know as South Farm), and the Wise Center, home to MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine. All traffic to the University Recreational Facility, the Animal Research Center and the Wise Center will be routed onto Wise Center Drive via the main entrance located on Blackjack Road, which will remain open.

David Howell, engineer for MSU’s Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, said in a media statement the closure will include the section of Stone Boulevard from Blackjack Road south to Wise Center Drive.

Howell said the completion date for the project could be impacted by a wide range of factors, including the weather.