Roach signs with Northeast Mississippi CC

Brooks Roberts said there is one thing for sure that Carter Roach will provide Northeast Mississippi Community College on the baseball field.

Starkville Academy's baseball coach has watched Roach enough to know that he will take a strong work ethic to Booneville.

"He's here at basketball practice all day, then he comes out to get his swings in," Roberts said. "He's always the first one here and last one to leave. Even during football season when he's beaten up and tired, he still gets his swings in. That's just what kind of kid he is."

Roach celebrated his signing with NEMCC with family, friends and coaches Thursday morning at the school.

