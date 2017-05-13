Rick's to feature finalist from "The Voice"

Rick's Cafe will host a performance from country music artist Barret Baber, one of the three finalists from season nine of "The Voice."

Baber will be at Rick's on June 30, and will perform songs from his newest album, "A Room Full of Fighters."

The album cracked the top 10 on iTunes Top 100 Album Charts and will be featured in Walmart stores nationwide as part of Coca-Cola's summer campaign of 2017. Coca-Cola commissioned his song "Your Name" as the summer anthem of 2017.

Baber's track "Still Stands" was featured in "Danger Close," a documentary film about Alex Quade, an award-winning female war reporter whose mission was to tell soldiers' stories during the height of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The song tells the story of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert Ryan Pirelli, who was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.

Baber's music is impacted by the music he heard on his visits to Memphis while growing up, with influences from Blues, R&B, Country and Rock.

Those interested in attending can check back with Rick's Cafe for ticket prices.