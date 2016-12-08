Richardson: Graduating with a 3.5 GPA

There are many things on the plate for a head coach of the No. 5 ranked team in the country.

One thing that Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer is not going to miss is the graduation of senior forward Breanna Richardson.

Richardson will receive her diploma in 3 ½ years when she marches at Humphrey Coliseum Friday night.

“It’s going to be a special night for me, for her and her family,” Schaefer said on Thursday. “It was 3 ½ years and that’s pretty quick. It shows tremendous discipline, work ethic and will to do it with a 3.5 grade point average. That’s just outstanding. I couldn’t be more proud of her and I’m not going to miss it.”

