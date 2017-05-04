Resolution committee overturns decision, names Carver winner in Ward 1 GOP Primary

BY RYAN PHILLIPS

editor@starkvilledailynews.com

The highly-contested race for the Ward 1 GOP Primary for the Starkville Board of Aldermen took another dramatic turn Thursday night, with a new winner named once the sealed affidavit ballots were opened.

A special resolution committee formed by the Oktibbeha County Republican Executive Committee held a closed door meeting at City Hall Thursday, and named incumbent Ben Carver the winner in the Ward 1 primary with two affidavit ballots cast in his name. This brings the vote total for the race to 105-104 in favor of Carver.

The Starkville Daily News and other local media outlets were not given advanced notice of the meeting and were met with locked doors at City Hall when the remaining votes were tallied.

Executive committee member Jack Forbus told the SDN and other local outlets following the meeting that someone from the party should have notified local media, but failed to do so. He also declined to comment on who would be responsible for contacting local media to notify them ahead of committee meetings.

Oktibbeha County Republican Executive Committee Chair Marnita Henderson, who was out of town at the time the resolution committee was formed, said the lack of public notice or access to the meeting could be chalked up to simple human error, which she insisted would be monitored in upcoming meetings.

“Had I been in town, it would not have happened,” she said in a phone interview with the SDN Thursday. “We will see that it does not happen again.”

The original primary results had challenger Jason Camp claiming victory on Tuesday by a vote total of 104-103, before the sealed ballots were opened.

Camp said the committee and candidates met for two hours prior to the doors opening to the media, and said the two votes were counted for Carver because the committee looked at Camp’s original rejection and cited precedent in determining that the only pertinent information needed is on the front of the affidavit envelope.

The affidavits were originally brought into question because poll workers did not sign the backs of both envelopes.

Camp did not say if he would seek legal counsel moving forward, but said he planned to consider all of his options.

“I questioned early on in the meeting what the official body was that was meeting,” Camp said “It changed twice during the meeting what they were calling it … I also questioned ‘Was it a public meeting?’, ‘Was it properly noticed?’, and apparently that was not an issue.”

The city of Starkville currently has a contract with the Oktibbeha County Republican Executive Committee to handle affidavit ballots not only for the election involving Republican Primary candidates, but the Democratic Party as well. The resolution committee was made up of two members of the municipal election commission of the Republican Party and one member of the city election commission.

Three affidavit ballots were originally rejected on Wednesday morning, which resulted in Camp being named the primary winner Wednesday morning by a total of 104 votes to 103. The committee, however, cited an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General claiming the back of the envelope is not pertinent information to the affidavit in question.

Forbus then pointed to a ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court stating a municipal executive committee can change its mind, which is what he said the committee did by unsealing the affidavits and counting them toward Carver’s overall vote total.

“I was not aware of that documentation until this morning,” Forbus said. “ And I got a chance to read and based on that, it was time to make a decision.”

Carver thanked Camp for running a clean and fair race and said the past few days have tested his faith.

“My thanks is to God for this,” Carver said. “Both affidavits were erroneously rejected due to error, I questioned that, sought legal counsel. They were accepted and both turned out to be supporters.”

Pending any other challenges, Carver will now be the Republican challenger for Democrat Christine Williams in the June 6 General Election.