Republican Neal withdraws from Ward 5 race

The first candidate to withdraw their name from contention in the upcoming municipal elections was revealed on Monday as the march to primary day continues.

Republican candidate Chase Neal told the SDN on Monday he had officially withdrawn from the Ward 5 race, leaving Democrats Patrick Miller and Kayla Gilmore to compete for the seat that will be vacated by Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard, who chose not to seek another term.

"I love Starkville and will still do everything I can to help the people in this community, but at the time I'm unfortunately unable to provide my full attention to the campaign," Neal told the SDN on Monday.

With Neal out of the running, the now exclusively Democratic race will be decided by the May 2 primary.

Neal declined to comment further on his reason for withdrawing.