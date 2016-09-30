Remembering Monica Banks

Starkville is mourning the loss of Oktibbeha County Chancery Clerk Monica Banks, and those familiar with the longtime public servant took time to remember her Friday. Banks was the county's first African-American chancery clerk after winning the 1996 election.

Banks passed away Friday, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed. She was 58, and died from "an extended illness," Merchant said. Banks had previously taken a medical leave of absence, county staff confirmed.

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors Presidents Orlando Trainer said her time in office changed the county.

"We shared lots of times discussing various things," Trainer said. "She had a very even-tempered approach to her work, whether it was something unpleasant or something that was enjoyable, her attitude remained the same."

