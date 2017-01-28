Rematch: MSU takes on Alabama once again
JOEL COLEMAN
Saturday, January 28, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
No one has to remind Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland what happened the last time his Bulldogs battled Alabama.
The Crimson Tide’s 68-58 victory in Starkville earlier this month is still fresh on the mind of MSU’s second-year leader.
“They handled us in the opener of SEC play on our home floor,” Howland said.
Mississippi State (13-6, 4-3) has the chance to return the favor Saturday in a rematch when the Bulldogs face Alabama (12-7, 5-2) at 5 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
For more about the game, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.
