Rematch: MSU takes on Alabama once again

No one has to remind Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland what happened the last time his Bulldogs battled Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s 68-58 victory in Starkville earlier this month is still fresh on the mind of MSU’s second-year leader.

“They handled us in the opener of SEC play on our home floor,” Howland said.

Mississippi State (13-6, 4-3) has the chance to return the favor Saturday in a rematch when the Bulldogs face Alabama (12-7, 5-2) at 5 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

For more about the game, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.