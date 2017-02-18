Red Raiders spoil Bulldog fun: MSU loses baseball opener

A new season and a new head coach brought with it excitement on Friday evening at Dudy Noble Field.

A top-20 Texas Tech team added even more intrigue.

After nine innings, it was the Red Raiders walking out joyful finishing off the day with two wins, the second which was a 5-2 victory over the home-standing Bulldogs.

Despite the loss, MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro saw many things transpire that excited him about the future of the team.

“I thought we got into a really good ball game (Friday night),” Cannizaro said. “In terms of how young and inexperienced our team is, we’re a better team at 8:30 than we were at 4:30 (Friday). I’m really proud of our guys for playing a full nine innings.”

After Texas Tech belted out 15 runs and two homers against Western Illinois in a 15-1 blowout earlier in the day, it kept the hot hitting going against MSU (0-1). The Red Raiders managed four multi-base hits out of eight total base knocks against the Bulldogs in the win to keep their hot start to the season.

State ace Konnor Pilkington was strong for most of his night giving up four hits and four earned runs to just one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Red Raiders gave Pilkington fits despite his seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. He got up to over 80 pitches in the first four innings and after a 1-1 tie, the visitors broke through.

Pilkington had two in scoring position with an out in the inning before giving up a two-run base hit. Jacob Barton came into the game and surrendered an RBI triple to blow the game open at 5-1.

“(Pilkington) was having success," Cannizaro said. "He had really good stuff. Texas Tech did a really great job of extending his pitch count. It was a taxing 3.1 innings.”

Though the Bulldog offense couldn’t come alive, Barton certainly gave the team a lift putting together 3.2-straight innings of scoreless work to keep the score where it was heading to the eighth. MSU put some pressure on the Red Raiders then.

State worked two walks to start the inning from Hunter Stovall and Jake Mangum and then a hit from Luke Alexander appeared to load the bases before Stovall instead came home and was thrown out. It turned out to be a huge moment in the game.

“It was kind of dumb on my part,” Stovall said. “I was running with my head down, (coach Will Coggin) was holding me up and I just didn’t see him.”

MSU loaded the bases and brought home a run with Elih Marrero’s walk and got the lead run at the plate, but pinch hitter Harrison Bragg struck out to end the inning at 5-2.

The game wasn’t without its drama as the Bulldogs put the winning run at the plate again in the ninth inning, but a strikeout from Ryan Gridley ended the threat and gave Texas Tech the victory.

A bright spot for MSU in the game was the work of the bullpen. Both junior Jacob Barton and freshman Riley Self kept the Bulldogs in it in their debut on the mound. Barton pitched 4.2 strong innings with four strikeouts on just three hits.

“The first inning I had a little adrenaline going, but after that it was just like pitching again," Barton said. "It was a blast. That was the most (fans) I’ve ever pitched in front of and it was just a great experience.”

Self pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one hit and two strikeouts.

The MSU offense struggled for the better part of seven innings against Texas Tech lefty Steven Gingery. The sophomore gave up just four hits and one earned run coming off the bat off Alexander in the third. He struck out eight Bulldogs.

State struck out 12 times in a frustrating night at the dish. There were bright moments for players like Alexander, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk and Stovall also put together a two-hit game with a couple of infield singles.

State gets right back on the field on Saturday against Western Illinois (0-1) for a 4 p.m. first pitch. The Bulldogs will throw sophomore Peyton Plumlee in his first game on the mound in Starkville.