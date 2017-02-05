Recruiting Trail: Gay satisfied with decision to sign with MSU

Other than the signature smile flashed across the face of Willie Gay on Wednesday afternoon, relief was most obviously seen coming from the star athlete when he finalized his recruitment at his high school.

The Starkville native was committed to Ole Miss in June turning down the hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs but he stayed open to other schools including MSU. Gay decommitted from the Rebels during the season and enjoyed a standout senior season, all-star games and recruiting visits.

After a battle from Michigan and LSU among others, Gay chose to stay home and picked MSU on Wednesday at a signing day ceremony at Starkville High School.

“It feels good,” Gay said of his final decision. “Many people don’t know but this recruiting process takes you through a lot. For it to finally be over with, is big. I’m glad to be a Bulldog.”

For more on Gay and his decision, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.