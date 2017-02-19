Recruiting Trail: Clark works himself back into shape

The year of 2016 was set to be the coming out party for Starkville High School running back Rodrigues Clark.

The sophomore dominated middle school football for the Yellowjackets before breaking his leg late in the season, but recovered nicely to get himself into the rotation in his first year at SHS. Eventually, Clark became the starting tailback for coach Ricky Woods’ squad.

Clark rushed for 450 yards on 88 carries in the first five games of the season carrying it into the end zone five times, then he encountered another setback when he tore his ACL to end his season prematurely.

He’s worked himself back into shape over the last few months and has the attitude to get right back on the field without any concerns.

“I’ve been hitting the weights hard and stuff like that," Clark said. "I’m going to come back harder than last year. I’ve improved my vision, speed and power, so I expect to be the number one running back in Mississippi.”

Even with limited experience and film in his high school career, he’s caught the attention of Southeastern Conference schools that have inquired about him to the Starkville High staff. Hometown Mississippi State is one of those and they invited the talented youngster to Junior Day on campus recently.

It was a great experience, he said.

“I went up there to see how everything goes," Clark said. "We saw how we train and talked to all the coaches about what I needed to do in class. The film room, weight room, Union and all of that stuff was top notch. It was really a cool experience.”

Mississippi State running backs coach Greg Knox has developed a solid relationship with the staff and players at SHS and has kept an eye on Clark over the last two years. The two had good conversations on Saturday and Clark is comfortable with the longtime running back leader of the Bulldogs.

“I like coach Knox a lot," Clark said. "He taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know before my visit. I like the way he coaches. He’s a cool person.”

With still two years to go before Clark is playing college football, he said there’s much to like about his home town school. He also likes many other SEC West schools that have already gotten a head start looking into his services.

“I like State a lot," Clark said. "I’m thinking about making them one of my top schools. I’m looking at LSU, State, Ole Miss and Bama. I’ve been talking to a couple of coaches and contacting them on Twitter. LSU coaches are supposed to be coming to see us during the spring.”