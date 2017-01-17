Record night: MSU women's 19-0 start the best ever

It was a record night for the Mississippi State women’s basketball program on Monday night.

With a 73-62 victory over the rival Ole Miss Rebels, the Bulldogs claimed their 19th-straight win to open the season. It is the best start in school history.

The 19 wins by MSU are the most in the nation. State and Connecticut are the only undefeated teams in the country.

The achievement was welcomed by the Bulldogs, but they know there is more ahead to accomplish.

“It’s amazing, but it’s just another record,” MSU senior guard Dominique Dillingham said. “We’ll celebrate, but we know we have another game Thursday night. We just have to move on to the next one.”

