Ready sees former teammate when MSU plays Lehigh

Mississippi State senior guard I.J. Ready will reunite with an old friend on the basketball court for one night, while also learning to adjust to life without another pal playing beside him on the hardwood.

MSU (3-1) hosts Lehigh (1-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum. Ready’s former AAU teammate, Kahron Ross, plays point guard for the Mountain Hawks. The two guys haven’t seen each other in two or three years according to Ready, but the duo has kept up with each other and interact frequently.

Now, they’ll share the floor once again.

“Me and him were tic for tac,” Ready said of Ross. “He reminds me of myself a lot. He’s scrappy. He can shoot the ball. He plays defense and he controls his team. He led his conference in assists and steals I think. He’s been starting since he’s been there. He’s a tremendous player.”

For more on the reunion, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.