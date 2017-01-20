Ready to go to work: Jones introduced as SHS football coach

Chris Jones has no problem with being labeled an underdog.

In fact, he thrives there.

The Starkville Yellowjackets haven’t been an underdog in the state of Mississippi for some time, but they’ll be playing with a chip on their shoulder under their new coach. If anyone knows how to be humble and work hard for what you want, Jones is the one to lead.

On Thursday, the young coach was announced by SHS as the team’s new head coach replacing a legendary head man in Ricky Woods with one of the top young minds in the state.

“I’m just blessed with the opportunity,” Jones said. “It’s been a long time building a program with those guys at Kemper, but it’s hard to pass on this opportunity. Starkville has great tradition, a great community and great students. Everything is pretty much in place.”

