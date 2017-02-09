Ranked: Mississippi's 10 best jobs for 2017 college graduates
A popular website recently ranked the 10 best jobs for college graduates in Mississippi.
Zippa, a career expert website, took statistics from three sources and cross-referenced them to create this list. The sources for Zippa's results were the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi Department of Labor job growth statistics, and ONet Online — which is another government source that has data on job requirements.
Zippa combined data from each source and created a master database that focused on location and jobs in Mississippi that require a college degree, along with average annual entry level salary and projected growth as an industry over the next 10 years.
Using this data, Zippa gave each profession a "Job Score" and created this list.
1. Industrial engineer
Average Entry Wage: $53,420
Average Salary: $69,983
Jobs in 2024: 1,890
2. Medical and clinical laboratory technicians
Average Entry Wage: $21,920
Average Salary: $38,589
Jobs in 2024: 2,230
3. Medical and clinical laboratory technologists
Average Entry Wage: $36,680
Average Salary: $56,857
Jobs in 2024: 1,630
4 Computer systems analysts
Average Entry Wage: $41,640
Average Salary: $57,410
Jobs in 2024: 1,890
5. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Average Entry Wage: $31,020
Average Salary: $39,734
Jobs in 2024: 1,330
6. Management analysts
Average Entry Wage: $38,880
Average Salary: $50,000
Jobs in 2024: 2,070
7. Self-enrichment education teachers
Average Entry Wage: $18,720
Average Salary: $46,000
Jobs in 2024: 2,200
8. Paralegals and legal assistants
Average Entry Wage: $23,750
Average Salary: $44,224
Jobs in 2024: 1,690
9. Cost estimators
Average Entry Wage: $30,980
Average Salary: $57,960
Jobs in 2024: 1,000
10. Network and computer systems administrators
Average Entry Wage: $37,210
Average Salary: $50,606
Jobs in 2024: 1,300
