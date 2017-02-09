Ranked: Mississippi's 10 best jobs for 2017 college graduates

A popular website recently ranked the 10 best jobs for college graduates in Mississippi.

Zippa, a career expert website, took statistics from three sources and cross-referenced them to create this list. The sources for Zippa's results were the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi Department of Labor job growth statistics, and ONet Online — which is another government source that has data on job requirements.

Zippa combined data from each source and created a master database that focused on location and jobs in Mississippi that require a college degree, along with average annual entry level salary and projected growth as an industry over the next 10 years.

Using this data, Zippa gave each profession a "Job Score" and created this list.

1. Industrial engineer

Average Entry Wage: $53,420

Average Salary: $69,983

Jobs in 2024: 1,890

2. Medical and clinical laboratory technicians

Average Entry Wage: $21,920

Average Salary: $38,589

Jobs in 2024: 2,230

3. Medical and clinical laboratory technologists

Average Entry Wage: $36,680

Average Salary: $56,857

Jobs in 2024: 1,630

4 Computer systems analysts

Average Entry Wage: $41,640

Average Salary: $57,410

Jobs in 2024: 1,890

5. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Average Entry Wage: $31,020

Average Salary: $39,734

Jobs in 2024: 1,330



6. Management analysts

Average Entry Wage: $38,880

Average Salary: $50,000

Jobs in 2024: 2,070



7. Self-enrichment education teachers

Average Entry Wage: $18,720

Average Salary: $46,000

Jobs in 2024: 2,200



8. Paralegals and legal assistants

Average Entry Wage: $23,750

Average Salary: $44,224

Jobs in 2024: 1,690



9. Cost estimators

Average Entry Wage: $30,980

Average Salary: $57,960

Jobs in 2024: 1,000



10. Network and computer systems administrators

Average Entry Wage: $37,210

Average Salary: $50,606

Jobs in 2024: 1,300