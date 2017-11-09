Raising banner: MSU women celebrate past, then get down to business

It was a banner season for the Mississippi State women’s basketball program in 2016-17 that reached the NCAA Final Four and national championship game. That will be celebrated Friday night.

The Bulldogs will watch as a banner to commemorate the run to the Final Four and the national championship game goes up at Humphrey Coliseum and they will do that with pride because of what they accomplished.

However, the present will have to turn into the past quickly once that ceremony is over.

This season won’t wait and the Bulldogs have to get refocused quickly with the University of Virginia in Starkville. The tip will be at approximately 8 p.m. or 30 minutes after the completion of the men’s game against Alabama State.

“It will be cool just to have everyone come out and reminisce on something so special,” MSU senior guard and former Starkville High School player Blair Schaefer said. “We’re also going to have to be able to shut that door really fast and get ready for Virginia within a couple of minutes.”

The Mountaineers were a 20-win team last year at 20-13 and advanced to the second round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament.

With 10 letter winners and five starters returning from last year, Virginia will be a tough opener for State.

Coach Vic Schaefer said the Bulldogs are at a point where they want to play good opponents early.

“I think we will find out about our team because they are going to be challenged," coach Schaefer said. "That team is going to be well-coached and they are highly skilled. I think at this point with our program, it’s something that needs to be done. It’s a great challenge for these kids.”

The projected starting lineup for MSU based on exhibition action will be Blair Schaefer, William and Roshunda Johnson at guards, Ameshya Williams at forward and Teaira McCowan at center.

All of those players except for Williams has started at some point of their career thus far.

The Bulldogs enter the season without Breanna Richardson and Ketara Chapel that were solid at the number four forward position.

“It’s a new day and new age," coach Schaefer said. "We are different. That’s the best way to put it. We have four seniors guards, which I think is a good place to start, and I’ll be leaning on them throughout the year as seniors. I won’t worry if they are ready, but I’ll worry about some of our younger players understanding how to plan, the importance of a game plan and not just going out and hooping."

Blair Schaefer said the progress of the younger players has been a positive thing.

“The younger ones are watching how the older ones are doing certain things and they are getting it," Blair said. "The accountability piece is still not quite there, but it grows with time and experience. We just need to keep holding them accountable and they hold us accountable."

The Mountaineers will be observing like everyone else at Humphrey Coliseum tonight when the banner lifts up.

Virginia would like to be the first team to knock off MSU after that takes place.

“This team will have to accept the responsibility that the target is bigger than it’s ever been and we are going to get everybody’s best shot," coach Schaefer said. "We are everybody’s patch on their sleeve or notch in their belt. We teach accountability and responsibility around here. This will be an opportunity to show that."

As a part of the festive night, replica national finalist banners are being given away Friday and vouchers will be given out at halftime of the women's game at four points on the concourse. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Mize Pavillion after the women's game.