Quiet beginning of 2017 sees rise and fall in tax revenues

January and February saw a fluctuation of city tax revenues, with both increases and decreases when comparing the months to the previous year.

When comparing January 2016 and January 2017, this year showed a rise and fall in city tax revenues, with an initial increase in city sales tax revenue, but a decrease in both city restaurant tax revenue and city hotel/motel tax revenue.

At the same time, February 2017 also saw a lower city hotel/motel tax revenue than February 2016, while also having a lower city tax revenue. However, February 2017 beat February 2016 in city restaurant tax revenue by 22.83 percent.

February 2017 saw in increase in all three tax revenue types as compared to January 2017.

Here is a summary and speculation on the reason for fluctuations.

SALES TAX:

Greater Starkville Development Partnership Interim CEO Heath Barret said 2016 was a good year for city sales tax

"It showed an increase in the yearly total," he said. "January started out a very good month, as well, with an increase in city sales tax."

This year's January city sales tax increased by 3.74 percent compared to January 2016. An increase in Mississippi State athletic events could have been a reason for the increase.

When comparing February 2017 to February 2016, there was a 3.18 percent decrease in revenue. Barret said business reports were down during February's "unWINE Downtown" event, despite this year having the largest turnout for the unWINE Downtown.

"We heard from the retailers that it wasn't the strongest night that they had from unWINE," Barret said. "So, you have more participants there and wanting to participate, but you have less retail sales for an unWINE event."

Barret said the GSDP does not know why there was an increase in participants for the event and a decrease in retail sales.

"That's still what we're trying to figure out," Barret said. "You've got the largest number of participants, but they didn't shop as much."

Barret speculated that the reasons could have been the nice weather, the timing being right after the holidays, or people browsing but not purchasing items.

As for city sales tax revenue, there was an increase between January and February 2017 of $50,702.56.

CITY RESTAURANT TAX:

Starkville city restaurant tax revenue in January was down 6.31 percent from January 2016.

Barret said the decrease in restaurant tax could be attributed to different things. It could be attributed to the fact that January was a slow month event-wise in Starkville. The same could be said about the decrease in hotel/motel tax revenue in January 2017.

February 2017 saw a 22.83 percent increase in restaurant tax revenue compared to 2016. From January to February, there was an increase of $54,299.77 in restaurant tax revenue.

CITY HOTEL/MOTEL TAX

City hotel/motel tax revenue was down this January and February compared to 2016.

Revenue is decreased by 14.53 percent in January compared to 2016 and by 15.73 percent in February compared to 2016.

Revenue in February 2017 was $5,037.96 more than in January 2017.

Tax revenue in Starkville varies from year to year, depending on season, time, and Mississippi State University events, as well as city events.