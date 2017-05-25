Q & A with outgoing Mayor Parker Wiseman

When Parker Wiseman took office in 2009, his biggest aspiration was to build collaboration with the city, the county, the university and the business community. As he leaves office in 2017, Wiseman said he believes he has accomplished the goals he set forth to achieve when he was elected Starkville's youngest mayor.

In his speech for the mayor's farewell party on Tuesday, May 23, Vice-Mayor and Ward 6 Alderman Roy A'. Perkins described some of Wiseman's achievements prior to becoming mayor.

Wiseman, 36, grew up in the area, and later married his wife, Lindsey Wiseman, 33, from Jackson. Since being elected in 2009, the couple have had three additions to their family — Amelia, 4, Graham, 3, and Logan, who is 2 months old. All three were all born while Parker Wiseman served as mayor of Starkville.

Wiseman said he looks forward to being able to spend more time with his children and wife when his term is finished in June.

The SDN recently caught up with Wiseman ahead of his last day in office to discuss his tenure in City Hall.

Q: What were your goals going into office in 2009?

A: "We had the overarching goal of building a culture of collaboration with the city, the county, the university, and the business community. Communities that work well together tend to achieve their goals. Facilities were a major challenge. The city administration, court, and police were all crammed into the old city hall building. Improving the infrastructure of the 20th century like roadways, and adding 21st century amenities like bike and pedestrian paths and high speed internet connectivity."

Q: Were you able to accomplish what you set out to do?

A: "Yes. How we got there is probably not how I thought we would have gotten there in 2009, but we just started working our way through issues and achieving our goals and objectives."

Collaboration:

"The culture of collaboration among the city, county, university, and business community really started to bear fruit. The crowning achievement of the last eight years that is complete is probably The Mill at MSU, which is a project the doesn't happen without the cooperation of the city, county, university and private business leaders. We just broke ground on the partnership school that will serve all sixth and seventh grade children in the county and offer them a world-class opportunity to attend elementary school and the first year of their secondary education in the collegial setting of a university campus with the horsepower of the university college of education supporting their endeavors."

Facilities:

"Next month we will open the police facility and that will complete the facility projects for the administration, court and police. That was the very first issue we set out to tackle. I will be both happy and relieved to see that, not only is that no longer an issue, but also to see that Starkville has state-of-the-art facilities that are second to none that can be found anywhere in Mississippi."

Infrastructure:

"We greatly increased walkability and bike-ability in the community, and particularly connections with the downtown area of Starkville and to and from campus, which builds a physical connection that is very important and brings about economic opportunities, such as condo development and mixed use development that is transforming downtown Starkville."

Q: What was your biggest accomplishment — what are you most proud of?

A: "Definitely the hardest thing that we did was the facilities … That was a task that started day one and it will have run the duration of my entire eight years in office by the time it is complete next month. There are so many things that contribute to what this community is becoming. The SMART Bus System is changing the way transportation is done in this community. There is growing bike and pedestrian infrastructure Starkville is building an ecosystem of a place that is a very inviting place to live, work, and raise a family. We are becoming a bigger and bigger destination while people size up the communities in which they want to do those things"

Q: Is there anything you would go back and change if you could?

A: "No, there really isn't. That's not to say that we didn't make mistakes — we made plenty of mistakes — but those were lessons. f you approach anything in life with the goal in mind of to making a mistake, then you're just not going to get very far. We didn't move at a straight line of progress, but, frankly, I don't think that's possible, so I don't have any regrets."

Q: What improvements do you hope to see in the future?

A: "The key to continue to try and make progress— the foundation of progress — is having relationships that don't break down amongst the various organizations that are critical to the functioning of the community. I think we have barely scratched the surface of the amount of mixed use development that is going to occur in the downtown area."

Q: What was your favorite part of being mayor?

A: "When my feet hit the floor each morning, I knew my entire day was going to be focused, in some capacity, on making Starkville a better place. When that is your hometown, that's something that you never get tired of. Every morning when I woke up, my day was going to be different. There was going to be a different set of issues and, most of the time, by 9 o'clock, the day was going to be nothing like I thought it might be at 8 o'clock. Really and truly, I've lived a dream for the last eight years," Wiseman said. "There have been very few days that I haven't gone home feeling like I was the luckiest person alive."

Q: What were your favorite moments as mayor?

A: "I enjoyed opening the new City Hall. I enjoyed being part of the opening of The Mill, cutting ribbons on various private developments. Then, there were also the moments that were not as grand and ceremonious, like going to conferences with the Mayor's Youth Council, that are special to me and always will be."

Q: What are you taking from this experience?

A: "If it's possible, I love this community even more, now, than when I started. I do have a deep sense of pride as a proud Starkvillian that I had the opportunity for eight years to take part in the community's leadership, and to be a part of the history in this community."

Q: What do you plan to do next?

A: "I am going to work for the Attorney General's office, but I'm going to be working from Starkville, so we'll be here in the community … I will be prosecuting Medicaid fraud."

Q: Do you ever want to go back into politics in the future?

A: "Not in the near future. I think sometime in the future, I will probably seek public office again, but for the near future, I want to be civically engaged as a private citizen and I want to spend lots of time with my wife and kids."