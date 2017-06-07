Q & A with new SA Elementary principal

After eight years of teaching at Starkville Academy, Krista Vowell stepped into a new role as the school’s Elementary principal Monday. Vowell has also directed many theatrical productions at SA.

Vowell holds a bachelor’s in communication and a master’s in political science from Mississippi State University and is certified to teach AP (advanced placement) courses. She is also completing classes from Delta State University to become certified as an administrator.

The SDN caught up with her to discuss the new position and plans for the upcoming school year.

Q: Describe your background.

A: “There are several hats I’ve worn at Starkville academy, all of which have worked out really well for me. I started here about eight years ago as an elementary music teacher. I taught elementary music and I taught high school speech. Then I moved on from that, and went full on high school, where I have taught 11th grade English, and most recently I’ve been teaching AP U.S. history, standard U.S. history, speech and drama.”

Q: What are some of the areas you plan to focus on as elementary principal?

A: “My focus this year will be a learning process. It will be my first year here. I want to defer to the wisdom of our amazing teachers that have been here for a number of years. I want to learn all I can about what they do, and my goal this year is to love our kids and to educate our kids. I believe the best way that we can do that is for me to take an assistantship role to the teaching staff. I want to do and be whatever they need me to be. That’s my goal, and that’s what I plan to do.”

Q: What are you looking forward to the most about your new role?

A: “I sometimes shy away from change. Change is not easy, and I found myself very comfortable in my role in the classroom. I appreciated my students, and I very much enjoyed being in the classroom. I look most forward to doing something different, and to being able to be a small part in turning these tiny humans that we have on this side into successful high school students and successful adults beyond. I adored my high school students. They start somewhere. They start here, so it’s my goal to help us provide a solid foundation for our children to go forward.”

Q: What would you like your elementary parents to know?

A: “I want my elementary parents to know that I have a deep appreciation for them. As a parent myself, as a teacher and now as a principal, I know that we need parental support. We need the backing of parents. In order to do that, in order to make those relationships solid, we’ve got to show our appreciation to our parents. We have a great group of parents here, and I look forward to meeting with them and working with them throughout the year.”

Q: Much of your background as an educator is in the arts. Is that something that you’re hoping to incorporate into the elementary curriculum?

A: “It’s so wonderful here at this school. When I first came, I was the elementary music teacher. I kind of thought that would be their only taste of music and the arts in the elementary classroom. Well, I quickly found out that I was wrong. The classes put on elementary plays every year. They participate in chapels where they lead the chapels, and they’re able to sing and paint and draw and do many, many things that are closely tied into the arts. That’s exciting. We’re just going to keep growing with that. They have an elementary choir and art classes every day. It’s pretty cool.”

Q: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A: “I’d just like to say that I appreciate the Board and the patrons of Starkville Academy for putting their trust in me. I am going to do everything IO can do to help educate our students not only here at Starkville Academy, but maybe sort of bridge some gaps in other ways, as well.”