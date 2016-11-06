Proud to be a Bulldog: MSU upsets Texas A&M

Mississippi State was clad in black uniforms adorned with stars and stripes for military appreciation day.

Country music artist Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blared over the public address system prior to MSU’s Saturday game against No. 7 Texas A&M at Davis Wade Stadium.

Greenwood’s familiar song speaks of being proud to be an American. Turns out, it wasn’t a bad day to be a Bulldog either.

Mississippi State pulled off a shocking upset of Texas A&M, which was also listed as No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs downed the Aggies 35-28. The win served as a much-needed breath of fresh air for an MSU team that had been bruised, battered and beaten down over the season’s first two months as State won just three of its first eight games.

“I am so proud of our kids,” Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen said. “They have faced a lot of adversity this year. We have a young team and they didn’t flinch.”

