Proposed cell tower draws mixed signals

A plan to improve cellphone service in west Starkville will seek conditional use approval from aldermen Nov. 1, city planning staff confirmed Tuesday.

GST Capital Partners is set to build the cell tower near Highway 182 and Reed Road. Once built, the tower could boost data and call reception in the area. Major providers including AT&T, Verizon and C-Spire have stated interest in using the tower—once built.

The tower will cost around $200,000 to build.

For more, see the Oct. 12 edition.