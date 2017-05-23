Price sees positives with Wolverines

There was a different feel around East Webster football this spring and things were different for new head coach Ron Price as well.

The Wolverines were in the middle of a transition period with a large group of seniors the last two seasons all gone. Conversely, Price is making his return to being a head coach after serving the last few seasons as an offensive coordinator.

After being at East Webster for a few months, he already knew his players by name and their personality. He also saw what they could do in the weight room.

What Price didn’t know is how they would perform in pads. He got his first look this month in spring practice.

“It was nice to get to know names and faces, but I enjoyed getting to see them actually play football,” Price said. “With all of the question marks that we had going into the spring, we were excited to see what everybody could do.”

Most of the spring was spent without the baseball players who were finishing up their run in the Class 2A State playoffs. Once they returned, Price liked what he saw out of that group and the team began to take shape.

“We only had our baseball guys for four days, but to see those guys perform, I was pleased,” Price said. “The kids are getting a decent understanding of what we’re trying to see. I was pleased with our 15 days of spring practice. Now it’s about working toward August. There’s still some competition.”

There won’t be much competition at quarterback as senior-to-be Charlie Brand has that spot locked down. Brand was one of the few players that stood out to Price the most when the Wolverines took on East Union and Booneville in the spring game.

After beating East Union at their place last Tuesday night 28-0, East Webster had to turn right back around and play Booneville to a 13-12 defeat. Price didn’t care much about the score of the games but was proud of what he saw from his team.

“Charlie Brand stood out in the spring game,” Price said of the quarterback. “He’s our returning leader on offense after leading all of our skill players. He led our football team the other night and has been a leader for us.

“I don’t think Issac Patterson realizes how vital he can be. If he continues to work and continues to progress, there’s no telling how good he can be. Our offensive line as a unit, I was very pleased with their performance. Defensively, I thought Rashad Hamilton played really well in the spring. He’s another one that can be really good and an asset to our football team.”

Price also singled out Cole Morgan and ninth grader Tyrik Pittman as other players that drew an eye from all of the coaches.

Speaking of coaches, the staff stayed intact after athletics director and former head coach Doug Wilson stepped down earlier this year. Former player and offensive coordinator Jason Smith has had a change in his role as he takes over as defensive coordinator after the defense has been called by Wilson even before his time as the head coach.

Price praised the staff’s work in bridging the gap left by the upperclassman and by the loss of their head coach as things have gone smoother than expected for the young team.

The summer weight program begins for East Webster next Wednesday as the team will go three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. 7-on-7 games will also be played throughout the month of June for the Wolverines including a game with Starkville Academy on June 12 and taking part in the tournament at Mississippi State on the 17th.

