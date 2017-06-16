Price right in broadcast booth for Bulldogs

Neil Price has gone from being a cat to a dog.

Price, a longtime member of the broadcast team of the Kentucky Wildcats, is the new voice of Mississippi State Bulldog football and men’s basketball the school announced on Friday. Price takes over the role from Jim Ellis, who retired from calling the two sports in March. Ellis will continue to be the voice of MSU baseball.

Price comes to Starkville after spending 12 years with Kentucky in which he did play-by-play for the Wildcats’ women’s basketball and baseball teams. He also hosted the Kentucky football pregame show and the basketball and baseball coaches’ shows. Now, he’s happy to bring his talents to Mississippi State.

“I’m thankful God’s amazing grace has allowed my longtime dream of becoming the voice of an SEC program to become a reality,” Price said. “The fact that this opportunity happens to be at Mississippi State is an added blessing. I’m committed to using the talents I’ve been given to produce a product the Mississippi State family will be proud of and one that will honor the high broadcasting standards set by legends (like former MSU broadcaster) Jack Cristil and Jim Ellis.”

Price will begin his duties starting with the upcoming football season. He’ll also oversee various digital responsibilities at Mississippi State.

MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen is excited to get Price on the job.

“We are privileged to have one of the great broadcasting talents in the country join the MSU family,” Cohen said. “Neil has 12 years of Southeastern Conference experience and a contagious enthusiasm that will extend our legacy of outstanding Mississippi State broadcasters.”

Price was hired at State following an extensive national search according to Tom Boman, the vice president of broadcast operations for Learfield, MSU’s multimedia rights holder.

“Without a doubt, Starkville is a special place, and we know the fans are incredibly passionate, engaged and proud of their Bulldog teams and we feel certain Neil Price is a great match for the pageantry and tradition here,” Boman said. “(Price’s) professionalism, talent and eagerness to be a part of the Bulldog faithful is evident, and we believe fans will really embrace him as their new voice.”

Prior to his 12 years at Kentucky, Price spent two years with Middle Tennessee State as the play-by-play broadcaster for Blue Raiders baseball and women’s basketball. He also hosted all pre-game and post-game shows for MTSU football.

For the first time though, now Price will lead the broadcast for an SEC school’s football and men’s basketball games. It’s a chance that has Price chomping at the bit to get started.

“This is an exciting time to join the Mississippi State family,” Price said. “I look forward to being reunited with some old friends and building new relationships with Bulldogs fans, coaches and the MSU campus and Starkville community in the near future.”