Presence of Peters: Freshman shoots MSU past Missouri

Lamar Peters exited Wednesday night’s basketball game early in the first half with three fouls and a banged up knee.

When he reentered in the second half, his presence was known.

Thanks to a stretch of five-straight 3-point shots from the freshman and a career-high 29-point performance from sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon, the Bulldogs came back from a halftime deficit to get back in the win column over Missouri 89-74.

